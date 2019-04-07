SAN ANTONIO — As Tuesday night turned to Wednesday morning, flames ripped through a home on the 200 block of Honeysuckle Lane. When firefighters arrived, the massive fire caused the roof to collapse.

"Then, just out of nowhere, everything flashed and we were upstairs and it took us a long 10 seconds – a scary 10 seconds – to get out," Castle Hills Firefighter Grady Schmidt said.

Schmidt and a Balcones Heights firefighter were both burned while trying to get out during a flashover.

"A flashover is pretty bad, it was all fire everywhere," Schmidt said.

The two firefighters were taken to the hospital, then returned to the same scene hours later.

"Just coming back to do our job," Schmidt said.

Meanwhile, neighbors were told to evacuate their homes and get out of the fire's way.

Sandra Kozlovsky, who lives next door, said her family stood by fearing the flames were going to spread to their home.

"One of our trees caught on fire, but we could see the house," Kozlovsky said. "I was just praying, I hope the house doesn't get lost. Luckily, it didn't."

The more-than-8,300-square-foot home has been on the market since 2017, according to the listing online. Neighbors said potential buyers made offers on the house. The man in charge of maintaining the home, while it's an active listing, managed to make it out of the house safely.

Castle Hills Fire Department told KENS 5 the Bexar County Fire Marshal is investigating what caused the fire. It was initially reported the fire caused an estimated $800,000 to $850,000 in damages, deeming the home a total loss.