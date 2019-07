DEVINE, Texas — A fire left severe damage to a home along Country Road 779 Saturday night.

The Devine Fire and Rescue Department, as well as the Natalia and Castroville Fire Departments, worked to put out the flames.

The departments were called for what originally started as a shred and tree on fire, but the fire spread quickly.

The Devine Fire and Rescue Department shared a Facebook post, stating, "Our thoughts and prayers are with all involved."