SAN ANTONIO — A huge fire in southwest Bexar County destroyed an event center known for hosting outdoor weddings and quinceañeras, fire crews said.

The fire broke out just after 11:00 a.m. Tuesday night at the Pavilion Event Center on Wolf Road.

The fire rippped through the event center and a nearby pig farm, according to fire officials.

Officials said firefighters had a tough time getting water to the fire because of the remote location.

No word on any injuries or the cause of the fire.

