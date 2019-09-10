SAN ANTONIO — A huge fire in southwest Bexar County destroyed an event center known for hosting outdoor weddings and quinceañeras, fire crews said.
The fire broke out just after 11:00 a.m. Tuesday night at the Pavilion Event Center on Wolf Road.
The fire rippped through the event center and a nearby pig farm, according to fire officials.
Officials said firefighters had a tough time getting water to the fire because of the remote location.
No word on any injuries or the cause of the fire.
RELATED: One person rescued in townhome fire on the northeast side
RELATED: Hero employee might have saved Hotel Valencia from burning