SAN ANTONIO — Fire crews are working to put out an apartment fire on the northeast side early Wednesday morning.

The fire started just before 7:00 a.m. at an apartment complex on 4600 Thousand Oaks. It's at the Sedona Canyon apartment complex.

At one point, there were 28 fire units responding to the fire. Fire crews say the fire started in the attic of one building, then spread to a second building.

No injuries have been reported. We spoke with one woman whose dog was saved in the fire. Fire crews say they saved another dog as well.

Residents in the affected apartments are being moved to other units at the complex.

No word yet on the cause of the fire.