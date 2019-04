SAN ANTONIO — Firefighters are battling a two-alarm fire at an apartment complex on the west side.

Just after 12:00 p.m., fire crews were called out to the 1800 block of Horal, near Loop 410 and Marbach.

Videos from near the fire show thick, black smoke. There are 30 fire units at the scene of the fire.

No other details of the fire are known at this time. A KENS 5 crew is on the way to the fire.

This is a developing story and further details will be added as they are received.