SAN ANTONIO — A fast-moving fire ripped through a late-night hot spot early Friday morning, according to fire officials.

The fire started in the 800 block of San Pedro, just east of Fredericksburg and I-10 around 4:30 a.m.

The building is home to late night bars, one of them is the Supreme Sports Bar. Crews worked to get the fire under control before it spread to a nearby gas station.

At one point, there were at least 30 fire department units at the scene. It took nearly 100 firefighters to get the fire under control. There were no reports of any injuries.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.