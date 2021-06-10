Fire crews battle apartment fire in northeast San Antonio

When crews arrived, they found a fire inside of a single apartment unit but the fire quickly spread to the attic, officials said.

SAN ANTONIO — Fire crews are on scene of an apartment fire that quickly spread causing a structural collapse Thursday morning, officials said.

At 4:09 a.m., the San Antonio Fire Department responded to the Cottages at Terrell Hills located at the 2400 block of Harry Wurzbach Road to an apartment fire.

When crews arrived, they found a fire inside of a single apartment unit but the fire quickly spread to the attic, officials said.

Crews then started fighting the fire from the outside of the building, but officials said there was a collapse.

The cause of the fire is being investigated as suspicious and one person was detained.