ARLINGTON, Texas — The cause of a fire that broke out Saturday afternoon at Globe Life Field is under investigation, officials say.

According to authorities, the fire occurred around 2:30 p.m. in the upper concourse of the stadium.

The Arlington Fire Department says construction workers that were inside the ballpark were evacuated quickly and no injuries were reported.

Officials said the flames were difficult to fight because of the construction, but the fire was contained under an hour.

Globe Life Field is the new stadium of the Texas Rangers and is expected to open in March 2020.

