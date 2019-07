SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio firefighters arrived to heavy smoke billowing from the side of a home in the 200 block of Upson Street around 1:30 a.m.

Firefighters were able to get everyone out of the downtown home and quickly knock down the fire.

The fire started in the water heater closet, but it is unclear what the exact cause of the fire is at this time.

Damage to the home is estimated to be around $30,000.