AUSTIN, Texas — An early morning fire at a duplex in East Austin has been ruled as arson, according to Austin fire officials.

Fire officials said the fire left two children with minor burn injuries and two families displaced.

Austin fire tweeted about the incident just after 8 a.m. on Sunday morning and said they were working to finally extinguish the fire.

AFD officials said the fire occurred in the 6900 block of Aries Lane and impacted both sides of the duplex.

Austin fire said four adults and five children were a part of the two families displaced by the fire on Sunday morning and the American Red Cross of Central Texas has responded to assist them.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

