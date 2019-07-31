CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — AEP Texas is currently working to restore power to a large area in Corpus Christi's southside after a fire broke out Wednesday afternoon at their Rodd Field Road substation.

According to AEP Texas, the power outage is affecting 14,000 customers in surrounding area.

The Corpus Christi Independent School District reported at 3 p.m. that southside campuses affected by the outage have closed for the day.

The nearby Turf Sports Complex posted on social media footage of a fire at the corner of Yorktown and Cimarron, stating that power is out throughout the southside and that their summer program will be affected.

The South Texas Botanical Gardens and Nature Center also reported that they will be closing due to the power outage.

Currently, AEP crews are on the site assessing the situation.

The initial estimated time of restoration is 7 p.m. but the time could change.

Photo from AEP Power outage map

AEP Texas

