CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Fiesta de la Flor, the annual celebration of the life and legacy of Tejano superstar Selena Quintanilla-Perez, will no longer be taking place in Corpus Christi, according to Selena's sister Suzette Quintanilla.

The Quintanilla family announced Thursday afternoon that the annual festival, which has been held in downtown Corpus Christi the past four years, will be moving.

It was just a little over a month ago when former Corpus Christi Convention and Visitors Bureau CEO Paulette Kluge stepped down from her position following an audit. Kluge cited the Quintanilla family's concerns over how much of the profits from Fiesta de la Flor were going to the Selena Foundation.

