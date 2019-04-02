SAN ANTONIO — A driver lost their life overnight in a fiery crash on the city's northeast side.

According to San Antonio Police, slick roads and high-speed played a major role in the deadly, fiery accident reported around 2:30 am Monday in the 2250 block of Nacogdoches Road near Evans Road.

Investigators said the driver veered off the road and into a ditch before the car burst into flames.

It's unclear if the driver was a man or woman. Investigators are waiting on an ID from the medical examiner.