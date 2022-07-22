Fentanyl overdoses leading to more deaths statewide, medical experts say

The synthetic opioid is about 50-100 times stronger than morphine.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Medical experts raised concerns this week about the dangers of Fentanyl.

It is a synthetic opioid killing Texans at an alarming rate. Dr. Onufrak, clinical director for the Corpus Christi-Nueces County Public Health District, said Fentanyl is about 50-to-100 times stronger than morphine. She said there was a 50% increase in synthetic opioid deaths in 2020; the data is trending in the same direction for 2021.

“Fentanyl about the size of three grains of rice could be fatal," Onufrak said. "So, it packs a very powerful punch in small doses.”

While medications like Narcan can save a person from opioid overdose, she is still concerned with the trend.

“My only concern is, if we make it more readily available, will that increase people to say, ‘Hey, we’ve got a reversal agent, let’s just push the envelope a little bit further,'” Onufrak said.

Anthony Turner leads of a support house for those recovering from drug addiction. He said people come there to recover from their problems with addiction and that synthetics like Fentanyl are everywhere.

“They all pretty much say the same thing, it was horrible, horrible," Turner said. "But I had to have more.”

Turner is the executive director of The Wenholz House in Corpus Christi. He brings his own personal experience with addiction to the role.

“I was in horrible addiction for almost two and a half years,” Turner said. “I had driven by a little bar for 20-something years and never pulled in there. I didn’t have my first beer until I was 47 years old. But, I was already an alcoholic, that just happened to be when I pulled into that bar I had my first beer.”

He made a commitment to get on the road to recovery and stayed there, eventually working his way up to executive director. He said he understands how hard it is getting the help you need when you’re at your lowest point.

“We have to kind of take ourselves back sometimes and remember how it was for us when we first got here and kind of look at where they’re going and say, ‘Okay,’ Turner said. "Everybody’s kind of treated differently, it’s kind of what you feel like God’s telling you is the best way to help that particular person.”

The Wenholz House will host a memorial dedication from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. tomorrow to name their building in honor of former executive director Bruce Armstrong.

