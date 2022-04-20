Felicia, 24, is 5'4 and about 150 pounds with rose and butterfly tattoos. She was last seen at the Cover Girls Night Club in the 10300 block of Little York.

HOUSTON — Family members of a 24-year-old woman who disappeared on April 15 are pleading for help finding her. They are worried something bad has happened to Felicia Marie Johnson after discovering her bloody cell phone near Bear Creek Park in West Houston.

Felicia, who also used the name Felicia Marie, was last seen at the Cover Girls Night Club at 10310 W. Little York Road where she applied for a job. According to community activist Quanell X, an unidentified customer offered to give her a ride after her Uber was running late. Felicia hasn't been seen or heard from since.

"No cell phone activity, no credit card activity, no social media activity, she has absolutely just vanished off the face of the earth," Quanell said Wednesday at a news conference.

Felicia's father flew in from California to help with the search.

"I can't put it into words. I'm trying to hold myself together and not break down," he said. "I don't know where my baby is or what's being done to her."

Family members hired a private investigator who tracked her cell phone to Bear Creek Park and found it discarded on the side of the road. Quanell said the family called police and told them about the cell phone but they initially dragged their feet on the case.

"We believe that she is a victim of foul play. We believe that she is being held against her will," Quanell said. "We want whoever is holding her to know that we will not rest, we will not stop looking, we will continue looking for her and we will continue hunting for you."

Felicia is around 5'4 and about 150 pounds with rose and butterfly tattoos on her right shoulder. She has brown eyes and black hair. Felicia is Black or Black Hispanic with a dark complexion. Police currently do not have a description of her clothing at the time of her disappearance.

Texas EquuSearch volunteers are at Bear Creek looking for any sign of her, according to Quanell.

He said they're hoping Cover Girls has surveillance videos that could help identify the man Felicia was seen leaving with.

"HPD has to take these cases more seriously. This is the fourth one I've dealt with in six months of a missing African American female," Quanell said. "And in every one of those cases of a missing African American female, HPD has dragged its feet and they did not do anything until I began to go public."

He said they want HPD to treat the missing Black women with the same urgency as missing White women.

"We need that same level of attention and priority like you give the young White females. We want equality from HPD in how you deal with these cases," Quanell said.

Anyone with any information on her disappearance is asked to call the Houston Police Patrol at (713) 884-3131 or the Houston Police Missing Persons Division at (832) 394-1840.

