SAN ANTONIO — If you are looking for some natural and tasty options for your beloved furry friend, we've got you covered. Two companies are providing healthy, gourmet options beyond the big box grocery store aisle.

One of the companies is Pet Wants San Antonio. They have an all-natural chew bar with a range of healthy dog chews including smoked pig ears and duck feet.

The company also offers fresh-cooked food. All of the food is made once a month and there is no corn, wheat, soy or artificial preservatives, according to the company.

Pet Wants San Antonio food

The company also offers healthy dog treats and skin care products for your pets. Learn more about how to get Pet Wants San Antonio products by visiting the Facebook page.

Another local company offering some unique options for your pet is Lucky Dog Bakery. The company makes natural and organic baked treats for dogs. One of the interesting items is the "Woofle", a dog version of the waffle. The varieties of Woofle include Sweet Potato Cranberry and Pumpkin Peanut Butter. The company also offers all-natural and "real" dog treats, including a dehydrated deer knuckle. These natural chews can clean the dog's teeth and the dog can eventually eat it because it is not cooked.

Lucky Dog chews

Other natural baked dog treats include Chicken Lentil, Salmon Croute and Veggie Lovers. YUM!

Lucky Dog Bakery dog treats

You can find Lucky Dog Bakery's products at the Huebner Farmer's Market every Saturday at Huebner Oaks Shopping Center, and at SoFlo Market every second Saturday. Keep up with their activities on their Facebook page.