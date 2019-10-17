LAREDO, Texas — The Federal Bureau of Investigation San Antonio Division and Laredo Resident Agency Office are asking for the public's help in finding a missing Laredo man.

Hector Dominguez, 32, was last seen walking in front of his residence in South Laredo late at night on September 23, 2018.

He is 5'4", weighing around 160 pounds with short black hair and brown eyes. He has multiple tattoos with the name "Maria" and "Papi Chulo" on his neck and a large clown tattoo on his arm.

Authorities said he called a family member around 1:45 a.m. on September 24 to say he was on his way home but never arrived.

Agents later found evidence that Dominguez had been in Nuevo Laredo in the state of Tamaulipas, Mexico before his disappearance.

Dominguez' family allegedly received ransom demands for money from people in Mexico, but the money exceeded their financial means.

If you have any information regarding this missing person case, you are urged to contact FBI San Antonio division at (210) 225-6741 or visit their website.