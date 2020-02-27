Editor's note: The above video from late 2019 reports on Texas education officials' plan to take over HISD.

HOUSTON — The FBI Houston Field Office just released the following statement about activity at the headquarters for the Houston Independent School District:

"The FBI is conducting court authorized law enforcement activity at the Hattie Mae White, HISD Administration Building. We want to assure the public there is no danger to the HISD students, staff or greater Houston community. We will provide any additional information once it becomes public. We have no further comment at this time."

A later media statement from HISD indicated "the district is fully cooperating" but did not offer any additional information.

The building is located at 4400 W 18th in northwest Houston.

It's not yet known what the FBI activity is in regards to. Check back for updates to this developing story.

With more than 200,000 students, HISD is the largest school district in Texas, and it's one of the top 10 largest districts in the country.

Late last year, the Texas Education Agency announced it would be taking over the district after an investigation revealed HISD failed to "deliver the best possible education to every Texas child," according to a statement from Texas Gov. Greg Abbott. The TEA will appoint a Board of Managers and superintendent due to the special accreditation investigation. The district's accreditation status will also be lowered to "accredited-warned."

In early January, some teachers, support staff and parents urged the school board to resist the state takeover, however.

RELATED: HISD administrators remain suspended after video of teachers dressed in provocative outfits dancing for dollars

RELATED: HISD removes employee from elementary school after allegations of inappropriate conduct

RELATED: HISD swears in its first all-female school board

RELATED: Teachers, students, parents rally after state takeover of HISD temporarily blocked

RELATED: Federal judge dismisses Houston ISD lawsuit seeking to avoid state takeover