SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio father accused in the death of his 8-month-old son is expected in court Wednesday.

Christopher Davila is facing charges of injury to a child and serious bodily injury by omission. Police say he staged a kidnapping on January 4 in order to cover up the baby's death.

Investigators say Davila claims the day King Jay died, he was playing video games while King was in his car seat at the end of the bed. Davila says the baby fell face-forward on the ground, hitting a dresser on the way down.

Davila says he was too scared to call police. He says after a few hours, he checked on King and the baby was dead and he buried him in their neighborhood.

Police believe the baby's paternal grandmother, Beatrice Sampayo and second cousin Angie Torres helped Christopher cover up what happened.

Sampayo is out on bond, Torres and Davila have remained in jail since their arrests.

Sampayo and Torres are also charged with injury to a child and serious bodily injury by omission.









