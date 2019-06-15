SEABROOK, Texas — A man's body has been found after he drowned while fishing with his son early Saturday morning, according to Seabrook police.

Officers say the man and his son were crabbing around 3 a.m. when the father reached for a crab trap and was taken by a strong current.

The son tried to pull his dad from the water but couldn't.

The father's body was recovered Saturday morning in the 1500 block of Todville Road, about 150 yards from where he was last seen, police said.

The man's identity has not yet been released.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM: