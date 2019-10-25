KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — A father is behind bars for aggravated child abuse and his 3-month-old baby girl is in an intensive care unit, according to the Knox County Sheriff's Office.

KCSO said Samuel Bates, 22, was taken into custody following an investigation and interview with detectives.

According to court records, deputies responded to Wood Road around 9:22 a.m. Thursday for reports of an unresponsive child. AMR took the infant to Children's Hospital and, according to the report, she had injuries that weren't consistent with what Bates told investigators.

"The victim had serious internal injuries, inconsistent with any type of accidental trauma," records said.

Bates has allegedly admitted to abusing the infant several times leading up to this incident but, according to the court documents, did not initially admit to "violently removing the victim from her rocker by her throat, violently shaking the victim several times, holding the victim in a dangerous manner against his chest (obstructing the victim's airway) and throwing the victim on a bed inside the residence."

Records state when he threw the infant, her head hit the bed's headboard.

KCSO said the 3-month-old was taken to an intensive care unit at a local hospital.

The mother, in a public post on Facebook, said that the baby was "doing well considering" and she asked for prayers.

Bates is being held at the Knox County Detention Center on a $500,000 bond.

"Sheriff Spangler and KCSO Detectives ask that you keep the victim and family in your thoughts and prayers," KCSO said.