SAN MARCOS, Texas — Before authorities held a news conference Friday morning, authorities strongly hinted to KVUE and the Austin American-Statesman's Tony Plohetski that the fatal fire at the Iconic Village Apartments in San Marcos in July was a criminal act.

Authorities said "this was an intentionally set fire" at the press conference. They also said "we do need the public's help to solve this" July 20 fire that killed five people.

They are offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to individuals responsible for the fire. Anyone with information should call 1-888-ATF-TIPS.

Sources stopped short Thursday night of saying that they believe the fire was arson, KVUE's Plohetski originally reported.

RELATED:

Defenders find other apartments at risk after fatal San Marcos fire

Family of late San Marcos fire victim files lawsuit against apartment complex

San Marcos apartment fire victim remains in hospital, doctors estimate 50 percent chance of survival

Officials identify fifth and final victim of deadly San Marcos apartment fire

Law enforcement sources said family members who lost loved ones in the fire were informed Thursday and early Friday ahead of the planned news conference.

© 2018 KVUE-TV