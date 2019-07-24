SAN ANTONIO — There's a new push to find leads in a murder case that's gone unsolved for two years. The San Antonio Police Department is seeking any information regarding the suspect(s) responsible for the shooting death of Christopher Lozano.

Lozano's wife, Sylvia Gallegos, said her husband was checking up on his sister, who lives on the city's west side, on July 27, 2017 around 9 p.m.

"My husband was standing outside on the phone and they got him," Gallegos said.

Police say a four-door gray Nissan car drove up and someone fired several shots.

Gallegos believes the shooting was an act of retaliation for a fight that happened days prior.

"He was innocent. He was at the wrong place at the wrong time," she said.

Her 31-year-old husband was rushed to the hospital but he didn't make it.

"He never came back home that day, never," Gallegos said.

Gallegos and her husband met when they were just teenagers. Together they had five children, the youngest was only 7 months old when her father was killed.

"All we have is just memories of him. That's all he left us with, memories," Gallegos said. "We just need some type of closure. Chris needs peace, he needs to rest in peace."

She hopes by sharing his story, someone will step forward and give police the lead they need to help solve the case.

"There's not a day that goes by that we don't miss him," she said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Homicide Unit at (210) 207-7635 and they may submit information anonymously.

