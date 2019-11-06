OCEAN ISLE BEACH, N.C. — Family members tell our affiliate WWAY News a shark bit a teenager in the water off Ocean Isle Beach.

According to Brunswick County Dispatch, a call came in just after 2 p.m. from the beach access at 1 Beaufort Street. That’s about midway down the west end of the island.

One witness said she saw a young man running across the beach bleeding.

According to the grandmother of Austin Reed, 19, he was out in the surf when he was bitten by what he believes is a shark. She described it as a “deep tooth bite” on his foot.

His brothers said Reed was taken to New Hanover Regional Medical Center in an ambulance and is expected to be OK.