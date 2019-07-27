SAN ANTONIO — A truck used to keep a San Antonio business thriving was stolen in broad daylight from a parking lot on the west side this week.

Janelle Suarez and her husband are asking the public to help them track down their 2006 white Chevy truck equipped with a trailer and two compressors. Suarez and her husband say they stopped at Powergrafx Signs to buy a few items and left the keys inside with her 6-year-old son.

She said when her son got out of the truck to head into the store, the truck was stolen.

“We literally were in the building for 10 minutes so by the time we got out it was already gone,” Suarez said.

Suarez says she depends on the truck for her bounce house business.

“We work so hard to expand (the) business, and for someone to take our trailer it really takes away from our customers,” Suarez said.

The family is offering an $800 reward to anyone with a tip that leads to an arrest.