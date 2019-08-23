ORANGE, Texas — A newlywed couple was killed in a crash minutes after tying the knot in Orange County, family members tell 12News.

The accident happened across from the Orange County Airport on Highway 87 around 3 p.m. Friday.

Family members were in the cars behind the young couple when the accident happened. The couple, described by family as high school sweethearts, was only 19 and 20 years old.

Witnesses say the couple was hit by another car when they were leaving the parking lot of the Justice of the Peace. In video from the scene you can see a badly mangled car in a ditch. The crash closed Highway 87.

Police remain on the scene investigating.

This is a still developing story. 12News has crews on the scene and will have live updates throughout the night.

