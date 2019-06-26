DENVER — A Denver man died recently after he became ill while on vacation in the Dominican Republic, according to the country's U.S. consulate.

Khalid Adkins' family is working to get his body back to Colorado, the consulate said.

The consulate said it's unclear exactly when or how Adkins died, but authorities are conducting an autopsy and investigation.

Tourism Minister Francisco Javier García last week said the string of deaths of at least eight American tourists on the small island south of Cuba are not a mysterious wave of fatalities, but rather a medically and statistically normal phenomenon that's been lumped together by the U.S. media, according to a report from the Associated Press.

Elijah Adkins, Khalid Adkins' brother, told 9NEWS Khalid Adkins was fine before he left.

"We just got done painting the inside of his house," Elijah Adkins said, adding that Khalid Adkins was supposed to spend the Fourth of July at a barbecue with all his brothers.

Elijah Adkins said his brother was supposed to be in the Dominican Republic for 18 days, but got "really, really sick," vomiting and sweating and in pain, and "they wouldn't let him fly out."

“If he would’ve made it back he probably would’ve made it," Elijah Adkins said.

Elijah Adkins also said it was difficult for the family to get in touch with hospitals after his brother got ill.

"It really hurt me because we were just trying to get him back," he said.

Khalid Adkins leaves behind a daughter, Mia and Khalid Jr., both young adults.

García said five autopsies are complete and show the tourists died of natural causes, and that Dominican officials are confident the three deaths still under investigation are also from natural causes.

But many Americans have came forward saying they thought their family and friends had become victims of unexplained deaths, many of which happened after drinking alcohol.

Some have speculated it's due to adulterated alcohol or misused pesticides.

Here's a list of those who have died in the Dominican Republic this year, according to the Associated Press:

Jan. 26: Jerry Curran, 78, died at the Dreams Punta Cana resort. An autopsy report blamed pulmonary edema and other causes, García said.

April 12: Robert Bell Wallace, 67, of California died of septic shock, pneumonia and multi-organ failure.

April 19: John Corcoran, 70, died of natural causes. Corcoan's family members said he had a pre-existing heart condition. Officials haven't released further details.

May 25: Miranda Schaup-Werner of Allentown, Pennsylvania: Family members said she died after getting a drink from the minibar at the Luxury Bahia Principe Bouganville hotel. The autopsy found she died of a heart attack, according to García.

May 30: The bodies of Edward Nathaniel Holmes, 63, and Cynthia Ann Day, 49, were found in their room at the Grand Bahia Principe La Romana hotel.

June 10: Leyla Ann Cox, 53, died from a heart attack, García said. She had signs of a previous heart attack.

June 13: Joseph Allen, 55, died of a heart attack at the Centro Vacacional Terra Linda resort in Sosua.

Khalid Adkins' family set up a GoFundMe page to bring his body home.

