Nearly a week after 24-year-old Grace Seward was shot and killed in a driveway on the city's east side, her family is still searching for answers.

Police say Seward and another woman got into an argument with two other people at a nightclub last Sunday morning. When they left, the suspects followed them to a home on Gorman and shot them both in the chest while they were still parked in the driveway. Seward later died at the hospital, but the suspects got away.

"Nisha that was with her in the car, she is awake," said Janik Alexander-Smith, Seward's cousin. "That is good for us because she was there. As soon as she can speak and says who it was, I hope they catch them."

The family is hosting a plate sale at Comanche Park Sunday at 11 a.m., followed by a balloon release at 4:15 p.m. to help honor Grace Seward.

"She was just a bundle of energy," Alexander-Smith said. "I loved coming to Thanksgiving coming to Christmas, I would be like, 'where my cousin Grace at?'"

She said there's one message she hopes echoes through the community: this senseless gun violence needs to stop. "Honestly, nothing is worth killing somebody else for," Alexander-Smith said.

Police urge anyone with information to give them a call.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information which leads to the arrest of the suspect(s) responsible for this murder.

You can support the family by donating to their GoFundMe page.

