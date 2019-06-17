SPENCER COUNTY, Ky. -- Rescue crews said they have found the body of a man after the car he was driving was swept away by flood water. The coroner identified the man as Jorge Luis Cante, Jr.

The Spencer County Sheriff's Office said the man, his wife and their two children were driving on Old Heady Road when they tried to cross a bridge covered with water. The water swept the car away.

Police and rescue crews were able to find the woman and two children alive. One child was found a 1/4 of a mile downstream, while another was found on the bank. The woman was hanging onto a tree downstream.

The father was located on Monday morning, June 17. The sheriff said the man's body was found on Creek Valley Road by a resident.

The Shelbyville, Ky. family said they were headed home from a Father's Day celebration, according to the sheriff.

The vehicle the family was in has not been recovered. The sheriff said it could be a couple 100 feet down the creek.

The woman and two children are doing fine. They were treated at the scene by EMS.

