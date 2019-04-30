ROBSTOWN, Texas — A Robstown family is in mourning after learning that their teen daughter was killed in a major accident over the weekend in San Antonio.

It happened Sunday night on I-35 in San Antonio. A truck slammed into a car that was stopped on I-35 and pushed the car into an SUV.

18-year-old Tais Hinojosa, who was in the backseat of the car, was rushed to the hospital where she later died.

Other people involved in the crash were seriously injured. The crash remains under investigation.

Hinojosa is a graduate of Robstown High School and was attending college at Texas A&M University-Kingsville.

The Robstown Independent School District released a statement Tuesday expressing their condolences to the Hinojosa family, saying "The Robstown senior class of 2018 is deeply saddened by the loss of one of our extremely loved classmates. The class of 2018 loves Tais with all of our hearts! We send all of our thoughts and prayers out, and our deepest condolences to her family."

So far no vigil or funeral arrangements have been made for Hinojosa, but TAMUK said counseling services are available for those who need it.