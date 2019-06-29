SAN ANTONIO — An apartment building on the south side caught fire overnight, displacing two families.

According to SAFD, the fire broke out in a building with three units in the 1400 block of Cantrell Drive around 1:35 a.m.

Residents in the unit were evacuated safely. Firefighters were able to quickly take control of the fire, which started in unit 2.

The building sustained damage to two units, resulting in both families being displaced. Damages are estimated to be around $40,000.

The cause of the fire remains unknown.