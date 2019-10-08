SAN ANTONIO — On Saturday, Presbyterian Children's Homes and Services broke ground on new apartments where families will soon be able to get a fresh start.

PCHAS provides care, support and counseling to as many families as possible. On its San Antonio campus in the Medical Center, the organization reaches out to single moms and dads who need help making end's meet, offering shelter, therapy, counseling and resources to help them transition into more stable situations.

"They can stay here 12 to 18 months and we have staff that work with them on budgeting and parenting skills and life skills," said Vice President of Development Peter Crouch.

Another house on campus will be home for young adults who've aged out of foster care. They'll receive help with career and life skills to set them up for success.

"We really want to help them to be able to stand on their own, so this whole program is geared toward that," Crouch said. "Helping them take the baby steps they need to take to then achieve some pretty big goals."

With sites like this across Texas, Missouri and Louisiana, the group helps about 5,000 clients each year. They're always looking for donors and volunteers to help with programs at the site. To learn more about how to help, click here.