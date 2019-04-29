KINGSVILLE, Texas — Kingsville residents were left a little confused Monday afternoon after they received a warning of a tsunami.

At 12:28 p.m. Everbridge Nexle sent a text message as the Kingsville Police Department to warn residents around the area about a tsunami. At 12:43 p.m., a follow-up text message was sent to resident letting them the first message was a test.

The text message was sent to the U.S. east coast, Gulf of Mexico coasts, and Eastern Canadian coastal areas.

The test was made to determine transmission times involved in the tsunami information.