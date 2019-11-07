Thursday is an emotional day for the community of Kendall County as well as friends and family and fellow law enforcement as they gather to honor Deputy Carlos Ramirez.

KENS 5 will live stream the funeral service for Deputy Ramirez, which is expected to begin at 1:30 p.m. at the Oak Hills Church.

Several other events honoring the deputy are slated throughout the day, including a procession from Comfort High School that began at 11:15 a.m.

The Kendall County deputy was struck and killed during a traffic stop on I-10 near Boerne on July 2. Deputy Ramirez had been with the sheriff's department since 2016 and had also served as an Army reservist and had recently been deployed to Africa. He leaves behind a wife and two children.