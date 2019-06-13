The funeral service for fallen Grand Prairie Officer AJ Castaneda begins Thursday morning.

Officer Castaneda was killed in a crash on June 7 when a teen hit him while he stood outside his patrol car on the President George Bush Turnpike.

The route begins at about 8 a.m. at Wade Funeral Home in Arlington at 4140 West Pioneer Parkway, heading east. They will drive past the Grand Prairie Police Department at 1525 Arkansas Lane.

Everyone is invited to find a safe spot along the roadway to salute the fallen officer as his procession passes by.

The procession will continue on to West Pioneer Parkway all the way to The Potter's House in Dallas at 6777 W. Kiest Blvd. The funeral service begins at about 11 a.m.

The Potter’s House is live-streaming the service. Click here to watch

Castaneda leaves behind a daughter and a son with special needs. He was a role model officer and loved by so many people. The Grand Prairie Police Benevolent Association has raised more than $36,000 for the family. Their goal is to reach $50,000.

