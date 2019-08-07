AUSTIN, Texas — We continue to monitor a disturbance in the northeastern Gulf of Mexico. The most recent update from the National Hurricane Center gives it an 80% chance of developing into a tropical depression or Tropical Storm Barry.
Forecast models are trending for this system to move westward toward the Louisiana coast by late this week or weekend.
Although the forecast track can change in the coming days, the current track towards Louisianan (the consensus by most models) would keep the bulk of rainfall well east of Central Texas.
At this point, we'll forecast low rainfall chances for this weekend.
Don't forget to download the KVUE app so you can get the forecast while you are on the go. Also be sure to follow KVUE on Facebook, YouTube, Twitter and Instagram.
RELATED:
WATCH: Weekend shooting on Sixth Street captured on camera
'We have ordinances in place and we're not going to change them.' Mayor Adler speaks on homeless camps
VERIFY: What does Austin's new homeless camping ordinance actually say?