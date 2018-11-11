Starting Monday at 5 a.m., all northbound lanes of Highway 281 will be closed past Sonterra Boulevard through Encino Rio until further notice.

Traffic will be diverted to the frontage road and traffic will be reduced to 45 miles per hour. You will be able to re-enter northbound lanes of Highway 281 after Encino Rio.

Starting Tuesday night, the entry ramp at Sonterra Boulevard onto Highway 281 South will be closed through early 2019.

The closures are due to ramp reconstruction, a new retaining wall, drainage, and the creation of a westbound-southbound direct connector between Highway 281 and Loop 1604.

For more information, click here.

© 2018 KENS