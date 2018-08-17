AUSTIN, Texas — A Georgetown man made it through a TSA security checkpoint at Austin Bergstrom International Airport with a loaded gun, KVUE has learned exclusively.

According to police reports, on June 16, the man went through TSA Checkpoint 1 inside the airport without any problems.

When the man got through security, he told police he went to look in his carry on for his headphones, and noticed his gun was in one of the front pockets of the bag.

The gun, a Ruger LCP .380, had six bullets in the magazine, but was not chambered.

The man notified a Delta agent, who worked with police to deal with the security lapse.

Police ran a check to make sure the gun was not stolen, in addition to checking the man’s background and CCH. Authorities also searched the man's bag to make sure there were no other illegal items inside.

The man apologized several times to police, saying he did not realize the gun was in his bag.

APD made a report and then released him without pressing charges since he had reported the gun after finding it.

TSA responded to KVUE's request for comment with the following statement:

"After a thorough investigation, TSA determined that a Transportation Security Officer made an error and did not identify the firearm at the checkpoint. The officer is no longer employed by TSA.”

