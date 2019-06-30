COPPELL, Texas —

Clarification: A previous version of this story stated that Josh Brent was charged with possession of a controlled substance, based off of information from the Carrollton Jail online records. He was not charged with possession of a controlled substance.

Former Dallas Cowboy defensive tackle and current team scout Josh Brent was arrested for public intoxication and resisting arrest and was tased by Coppell police Sunday in a Wendy's parking lot, officials confirmed.

The Dallas Cowboys have not commented on the incident thus far.

Coppell police said they received a welfare check call at a Wendy's in the 800 block of MacArthur Boulevard. A caller said there was a man sitting in the grass talking to himself, according to a statement from Coppell police.

RELATED: Jury awards family of former Cowboys player $25 million for his death in DWI crash

RELATED: Josh Brent returns to Cowboys in new role

When police arrived to check on the man, they identified him as Brent, and saw he was intoxicated, according to the police statement.

Police told him he was going to be arrested for public intoxication and he then "became uncooperative with the officers by resisting the officer’s attempt to be handcuffed," according to the police statement.

According to witnesses at the scene, Brent was saying to police officers: "I'm a Cowboy, you can google me, I'm Josh Brent."

After police tried to talk to him, Brent ignored the officers. That's when he was tased.

While in custody, Brent admitted to officers he was intoxicated, police said.

The Coppell Police Department is reviewing the incident to determine if more charges are applicable.

In 2014, Brent was found guilty of intoxication manslaughter in the 2012 death of former Dallas Cowboys player Jerry Brown. Brown's mother sued Brent and the owners of Beamer's nightclub, where Brent and Brown were coming back from when the crash happened.

Brent was sentenced to 180 days in jail and 10 years of probation. In 2018, a Dallas County jury awarded Brown's family $25 million.

After retiring from playing football in May 2015, Brent came back to the Cowboys organization as a scout.

RELATED: Cowboys' Josh Brent retires, says football not a priority

RELATED: Josh Brent facing lawsuits over drunk driving death

This is a developing story. Check back for new information. Download our free WFAA app to stay up-to-date on all news stories in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.