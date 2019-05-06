MACON, Ga. — It's been an uphill battle, but one Macon teen can now celebrate one year of life cancer free. Savannah Walker is grateful for the days she can be a regular teen and play video games at home because there was a time she couldn't.

"I hadn't put two and two together that Leukemia was cancer," said Walker.

Doctors diagnosed her with Chronic Meyloid Leukemia or CML in February 2015. She was 12 years old at the time. Three years later, doctors diagnosed her with Mixed Phenotype Acute Leukemia which means her body was producing Acute Lymphoma Leukemia(ALL) and Acute Meyloid Leukemia(AML).

"Everybody else was way more visibly emotional and I was just kinda there like so what are we doing," said Walker.

The 16-year-old with long blue hair at the time says she had no idea the toll radiation and chemotherapy was going to take on her body.

"They had me on five or six different kinds of chemos and then eventually I had six rounds of radiation, full body radiation," said Walker.

She says she lost her hair, her strength, and most likely her ability to have children one day. She says she happy to have her life.

"I don't know if I would be able to get through everything I'd gone through without my family there," said Walker.

Her mother, Christina Walker, says her daughter's illness was a painful experience that ended up making their relationship stronger.

"Just everyday is a special day to have her still with me," said Christina Walker.

Walker says life is too short. She plans on keeping a positive attitude and taking it one day at time.

"There is clear skies on the other side," said Walker.

Walker will start the 10th grade at Howard High School in the fall. Walker visits the hospital every three weeks for check-ups to make sure everything is normal.