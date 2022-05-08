Wildfire in Wimberley area 35% contained as of early Friday morning

The River Mountain Ranch community is currently impacted by the wildfire.

WIMBERLEY, Texas — A day after three large fires sprouted up across Central Texas, a new fire sparked in the Wimberley area.

Wimberley Fire Rescue first reported the fire at around 5:20 p.m. Wednesday in the River Mountain Ranch area between Bluff View and the Blanco River. The fire is located off of FM 3237 (Old Kyle Road) and River Mountain Road.

Evacuations began in the fire's vicinity on Wednesday. Law enforcement officers contacted residents in the area. The Hays County Office of Emergency Management said about eight homes were asked to evacuate out of an abundance of caution. Specifically, homes in in the 500 to 700 block of Bluffview were asked to evacuate. Around 45 households voluntarily evacuated.

Wimberley Area Fire Update thread 🧵 : Below are maps of the fire area and potential fire area.



Brocker is where the fire started and where mandatory evacuations are happening on Bluffview Dr. 250 to 850 block and Hermosa Paloma 160 to 428 block. pic.twitter.com/1cGXk1SOOw — Judge Ruben Becerra (@rubenbecerrasr) August 5, 2022

As of Thursday, mandatory evacuations remained for Bluffview Road. Level 2 evacuations, meaning residents should be prepared to leave in a moment's notice, were set for Winding Trail and Water Park Road.

A shelter has been set up at the First Baptist Church of Wimberley at 15951 Winters Mill Parkway.

The Texas A&M Forest Service is calling the fire the Hermosa fire. As of early Friday morning, KVUE confirmed the fire is around 60 acres and about 35% contained.

Officials said they are having difficulty putting the fire out because there was too much flame and smoldering underneath the brush. They said a nearby canyon is their biggest concern.

The small fires are now out in this particular spot. These two Wimberley FD firefighters tell me they’re off to get more water, refuel themselves, and wait for their next assignment. @KVUE pic.twitter.com/ZC4XIClzKJ — Natalie Haddad (@natalieontv) August 4, 2022

Wimberley Fire Rescue said firefighters from Caldwell, Bexar, Comal, Guadalupe and Blanco counties were responding to the fire. STAR Flight and the Texas National Guard are also responding by providing air support and dropping water and fire retardant. Hays County Wildland Task Force is also providing air support.

On Thursday morning, a "hot shot" team of 20 from San Angelo was headed to the area to assist. That team is a specialty team skilled in fighting fires in difficult terrain. Wimberley firefighters were headed to their next assignment.

.@WimberleyFD’s Lt. Doug Brombach and Ryan Wells. They’d been working this particular fire, part of the Hermosa fire, on Bluffview Drive for several hours. Smoldering under the surface made it difficult to put out — but they got it! They’re headed to their next assignment. @KVUE pic.twitter.com/c4O0s8BUVv — Natalie Haddad (@natalieontv) August 4, 2022

Roadways in the area may be closed, including in Bluff View. Drivers are asked to avoid the area. Officials also ask drivers not to block narrow roads as officials are working the scene.

The cause of the fire is not yet known, but it is believed to be accidental. The source of the fire was near a construction site.

