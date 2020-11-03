From hand sanitizer, water and toilet paper, many are stocking up on supplies in case there is a local Covid-19 outbreak. It is recommended people have at least 14 days of food stocked up. There are some who can't access that amount of food.

"The outbreak and we are potentially facing really puts us into a different measure of safety at this point," CEO of the East Texas Food Bank, Dennis Cullinane, said.

In 2019, more than 21 million meals were provided by the East Texas Food Bank. Much of the food stored in the business comes from international or local resources. According to The Food Safety Authority, Covid-19 needs an animal or human to survive and can't grow in food. Thoroughly cooking your food could kill the virus.

"We go through a lot of inspection and the cans are wiped down and and sanitized where they're needed. You know, this is a critical time that we have right now," Cullinane said.

Although the virus can't be stored inside food, a food worker can introduce the virus to the food and surfaces. In chance, Covid-19 continues to spread, the Food Bank is not taking any chances.

"The new changes along with the regular cleaning that we do is actually sanitizing and doing a lot more sanitizing," Cullinane added. "We're paying more attention to the contact surfaces and cleaning those every night."

Every two hours, volunteers and employees are disinfecting food and surfaces. Instead of loosing volunteers and donors, ETX Food Bank is asking for more help in the event there will be a need for more family boxes. This isn't the only business that is staying proactive.

Brookshire Grocery Company says sanitation practices will be put in place beyond normal standards for its parent company and family stores. This included, Super 1, Spring Market and FRESH.

The company has temporarily banned business travel outside of the U.S and third-party meetings with suppliers will be done by conference call or other communication means. To reiterate, there is no evidence that the virus can not live within or on food. The illness can be transferred on surfaces however, within food businesses. There's nothing to fear, you can always cook your food or sanitize your food packages.