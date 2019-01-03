SAN ANTONIO — Newly appointed City Manager Erik Walsh was sworn into the position Friday morning.

The City of San Antonio made the announcement on Twitter.

Walsh is San Antonio's 20th city manager.

Walsh follows 13 years of service by Sheryl Sculley, who said she believes Walsh is well-prepared for the hand-off.

Walsh has embarked on a listening tour of San Antonio to learn more about what communities want and need and says he plans to make community engagement a hallmark of his tenure, which is capped at eight years under new voter-approved charter amendments.

"San Antonio continues to be on the verge of continued greatness and whether that's from a cultural standpoint or economic standpoint, the city manager plays a role in making sure the council and mayor's priorities are executed, and so I feel a huge amount of responsibility and a sense of urgency to make sure we support that and are able to achieve it," Walsh said.