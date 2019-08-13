HOUSTON — The Electric Reliability Council of Texas has issued an emergency energy alert due to high temperatures causing increased electricity demand.

ERCOT declared an EEA level 1 Tuesday afternoon, meaning operating reserves dropped below 2,300 megawatts and are not expected to recover within the half-hour. ERCOT is now calling on all available power supplies, including power from other grids, if available.

The last time ERCOT issued an EEA level 1 was in January 2014, according to the agency.

ERCOT is asking Texas residents and businesses to reduce their electricity use through 7 p.m. Tuesday. High temperatures could result in record electricity demand, ERCOT said.

ERCOT’s tips for reducing electricity use:

Turn thermostat up 2 to 3 degrees during the peak hours of 3 to 7 p.m.

Set programmable thermostats to higher temperatures when no one is home.

Use fans to feel 4 to 6 degrees cooler.

Limit use of large appliances (i.e., dishwasher, washer, dryer, etc.) to morning or after 7 p.m.

If you cook indoors from 3 to 7 p.m., use a microwave or slow cooker.

Close blinds and drapes during late afternoon.

Schedule pool pumps to run in the early morning or overnight hours; shut off between 4 and 6 p.m.

For more information, visit ERCOT’s website.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM