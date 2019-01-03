It's been more than a week since Khloe Kardashian reportedly broke up with Tristan Thompson over allegations that the Cleveland Cavaliers center cheated on her with family friend Jordyn Woods.

On Friday, Woods broke her silence.

Appearing on the 'Red Table Talk' with Jada Pinkett Smith, the 21-year-old socialite opened up about the All-Star Game Weekend house party in which onlookers alleged she hooked up with Thompson.

Woods, for her part, denied hooking up with Thompson or giving him a lap dance as had been reported, but did say that the 27-year-old Cavs center kissed her as she left the after-party in the early hours of the morning.

"I didn't know how to feel," Woods said of the kiss. "I was like, 'That didn't just happen.' I was leaving already, so I walked out immediately after and I got in the car and I was like, 'No. That didn't happen.'

"I was just like, 'I need to go.' I was in shock. I was more so like, 'Did this really -- let me just pretend like that didn't happen.'"

Although Woods flatly denied having slept with Thompson, she tearfully took ownership over putting herself in a position where people could think she was "getting cozy" with him.

"I know I'm not the reason that Tristan and Khloe are not together," Woods said when asked.

Will Smith, who has been in Atlanta filming ‘Bad Boys,’ video chatted in to give her support before she sat down at the table.

RELATED | Will Smith takes fans behind the scenes of 'Bad Boys For Life' with vlog

Jada asked him if he had fatherly advice and his answer was.

“Take your medicine and tell your truth. This is a part of what growing up is. It’s a part of what learning is...,” he said.

But, he ended with, “this world is not going to break you. We won’t let it.”

Woods said her family has been threatened and can't go about their lives as usual.

"I'm willing to take full responsibility," she said.

She said she reached out to Khloe and said she told her that she would do whatever she needed to do, including a lie detector test, for Khloe's piece of mind.

Minutes after Woods' interview with Smith was released, Khloe took to Twitter to call her a liar, stating that she was, in fact, the reason for her relationship ending.

Thompson and Khloe had been dating since 2016. Last year, she gave birth to the couple's first child, daughter True, amid allegations that Thompson had cheated on her during a recent Cavs road trip.