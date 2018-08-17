SAN ANTONIO — The history of African-Americans in San Antonio is not limited to one side of the city. That's one of the key revelations in a new documentary premiering to a sold-out crowd at the Carver Cultural Community Center.

"The black experience has been great throughout the city," said Aundar Ma'at, the co-producer of Walk the River, a documentary which uses influential voices from the San Antonio African-American community seeking to highlight their contributions to the city's success. "We kind of stepped out and started talking to the elders. They started sharing stories and we saw that we had a significant story to tell."

San Antonio's east side has historically been considered where the African-Americans lived. That was true in years gone by.

"Because that's where you had the pockets of people with the churches and the social organizations," Ma'at said. "And the community that provided for the needs of its younger people."

The title, Walk the River, speaks to contributions that people of color have had along the banks of rivers across the globe. This, of course, is about local contributors.

"As San Antonio celebrates its tricentennial, I think a significant chapter of that story is the black experience," he said.

It took Ma'at and his producing partner, as well as the film’s director Born Logic Allah, nearly a year and a half to complete the documentary.

He said they are working on another screening of Walk the River in September.

