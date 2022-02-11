'Ready for It?' Taylor Swift is bringing 2023 The Eras Tour to NRG Stadium in Houston

Attention Texas Swifties: The U.S. leg of Swift's tour will include three concerts in the Lone Star State. Here's how to improve your chances of getting tickets.

HOUSTON — Taylor Swift fans should leave a "Blank Space" on their 2023 calendars because her The Eras Tour is coming to H-Town. Her concert at NRG Stadium is scheduled for April 22.

Swift's stadium tour will also include two shows at AT&T Stadium in Arlington on April 1 and April 2.

The announcement of the U.S. leg of the tour comes days after Swift's "Midnights" broke records for streaming and album sales worldwide. It's the fastest-selling album of the eleven-time Grammy winner's career.

"I'm enchanted to announce my next tour: Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour, a journey through the musical eras of my career (past and present!)," Swift wrote on social media.

The tour starts on March 18 in Glendale, Arizona and ends in Los Angeles on August 5.

Beabadoobee and Gracie Abrams are set to open all three Texas shows.

I’m enchanted to announce my next tour: Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour, a journey through the musical eras of my career (past & present!) The first leg of the tour will be in stadiums across the US, with international dates to be announced as soon as we can!https://t.co/KFuqvrhSGo pic.twitter.com/eVyTcuW8sK — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) November 1, 2022

Taylor Swift concert tickets

There will be a Ticketmaster Verified Fan program “to ensure tickets get into the hands of fans.” You can register now through Nov. 9 here. You'll receive a code that gives you exclusive access to buy tickets online on Tuesday, November 15 at 10 a.m.

The tickets range from $49 to $449. There are also VIP packages that start at $199 up to $899 on a first come, first served basis.

Verified fans from Swift's Lover Fest tour will also receive preferred access to participate in the TaylorSwiftTix Presale once registered with the same Ticketmaster Account as the previous purchase.

All other public ticket sales begin Friday, Nov. 18 at 10 a.m.

