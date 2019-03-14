To truly appreciate Jade Flores today, you have to hear what the 22-year-old musician has been through. We met her for the first time two years ago – a time where her dreams nearly died on the side of the interstate.



Two Good Samaritans, a father and son, saved her life. She paid them back the only way she knew how: She sang for them at a Waxahachie city council meeting, where they were being honored.



Second chances are rare and Flores knows that – the young woman isn’t wasting time.



“It really was a wakeup call that I had something bigger planned for me in the future," Flores said. "I knew that I needed to do something that I could truly help people and provide comfort and mend peoples heart with song."



Cue the pouring rains and cut to an open tryout for American Idol in Plano back in September.



“That was a jab in the heart I was like ‘what,'” she said.



Jade didn’t make it – but she did drive with her dad to Austin. Take two was a hit – she can’t say much about what happened next but has already flown to Denver to sing for the big name judges.



“It’s great to have a girl from our hometown up there,” said Eddie Vaughn of the Red Oak Opry.



The Opry is where her career first started as a little girl she’s a welcomed guest. A lot has changed since that car crash – she’s quit her job and put college on hold. For now it’s all music all the time.

And that's no surprise to those who’ve known her from the start.



“Sure enough she had something special from day one," Vaughn said. "Yeah you just kind of knew when she walked in the door for the first time that she was the real deal."



Her episode airs on Monday and then we'll know if the Red Oak woman moves on to the Hollywood round.



“I really can’t help but smile," she said. "I feel like American Idol matures you as an artist professionally."