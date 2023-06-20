Shaq to host 'largest bass music festival' in Texas

Shaq's Bass All Stars Festival will take place on Sept. 16 from 4 p.m. to midnight. There will be two stages and 15 performers.

Example video title will go here for this video

DALLAS — Shaquille O’Neal, the former NBA superstar who also became a law enforcement officer, actor, comedian, basketball analyst and DJ -- all before the age of 50 -- is now becoming a music festival organizer.

Shaq, aka DJ Diesel, announced he is putting together his very own bass music festival on Sept. 16 in Fort Worth, Texas -- which is about 30 minutes away from Dallas -- at the Panther Island Pavilion.

The event, which Shaq said will be the "largest bass festival in Texas," will have two stages and feature some of Shaq's favorite bass and dubstep acts including:

Alison Wonderland

Kai Wachi

Sullivan King

Crankdat

Layz

Emorfik

Hairitage

Kozmoz

Leotrix

...and many more, including the DJ Diesel himself.

We are taking SHAQ’s Bass All Stars to the next level with my very own bass festival “SHAQ’S BASS ALL STARS: FESTIVAL” on September 16th at Panther Island Pavilion in Dallas/Fort Worth! This will be the largest bass festival in Texas with 2 stages and 15 of my favorite bass and… pic.twitter.com/JrvH4YlTzH — DJ Diesel (@djdiesel) June 20, 2023

You can register for pre-sale tickets up until Thursday, June 22 at 11:59 p.m.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, June 23, starting at $49.99. Pre-sale opens at 10 a.m. and general admission opens at noon. Billboard said Shaq intends to keep costs low to make the event as inclusive as possible.

“I don’t DJ for the money,” Shaq told Billboard. “I DJ to replace the Game 7 energy that I can’t seem to replicate anywhere else besides at music festivals. For me, Shaq’s Bass All-Stars festival is about inviting the whole state of Texas out for a good time, and it’s important to me for this to be a community-driven event that all sorts of people can afford.”

There are VIP tickets available that include expedited entry, access to VIP-only areas, dedicated VIP bars and food vendors and VIP-only restrooms. Those tickets range from $99.99 to $129.99.