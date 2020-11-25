Bruce Springsteen, Jason Bateman, Kristen Wiig return to 'Saturday Night Live' in December

Jason Bateman and Morgan Wallen will kick off the first of three live 'SNL' episodes on Dec. 5.

NEW YORK — “Saturday Night Live” will close out 2020 with three new episodes in December.

Jason Bateman, Timothée Chalamet and Kristen Wiig will handle hosting duties of the three live shows beginning Saturday, Dec. 5.

Bateman, hosting for the second time, will be joined in Studio 8H by musical guest Morgan Wallen on Dec. 5. Wallen, making his first appearance, was dropped as an "SNL" guest in October after breaking COVID-19 protocols.

"Dune" star Timothée Chalamet will make his hosting debut on Saturday, Dec. 12. Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band will perform as musical guest for the third time that night.

"Wonder Woman 1984" star and "Saturday Night Live" alum Kristen Wiig will close out the year on Saturday, Dec. 19, returning to host for the fourth time. Dua Lipa, who yesterday received six Grammy Award nominations, will make her second appearance as musical guest.

Every season of “SNL” is now streaming on Peacock.

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Colorado’s History

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.